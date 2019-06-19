 
Yuvraj Singh Seeks BCCI's Permission To Play In Foreign T20 Leagues

Updated: 19 June 2019 10:39 IST

Yuvraj Singh, while announcing his retirement, had confirmed that he will not be participating in the IPL but expressed his wish to play in foreign T20 leagues.

Yuvraj Singh's impressive career spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20s and 40 Tests © AFP

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has sought the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) permission to play in foreign T20 leagues, following his retirement from international cricket last week.

Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI official confirmed the development.

"A couple of T20 leagues are interested to have him participate in their tournaments and Yuvraj has asked for BCCI's nod before moving with the idea of playing in T20 leagues as a freelance cricketer," the official said.

Last week, the 37-year-old announced his retirement.

He had also confirmed that he will not be participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but expressed his wish to play in foreign T20 leagues.

"I want to play T20 cricket. At this age I can manage to play some kind of fun cricket. I want to go and enjoy my life. It's been too stressful just thinking about my international career, performing and big tournaments like the IPL," the 2011 World Cup hero had said at his retirement event in Mumbai on June 11.

With a career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20s and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving bowling or fierce batting.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Cricket
Highlights
  • Yuvraj Singh had announced his retirement last week.
  • The 37-year old cricketer will not be participating in the IPL.
  • Yuvraj Singh expressed his wish to play in foreign T20 leagues.
