Yuvraj Singh Returns To T20 Action After International Retirement

Yuvraj Singh, the former India all-rounder once again took the field on Thursday in Ontario, Canada as he lead the Toronto Nationals in the opening game of the Global T20 Canada 2019. Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket on June 10. Yuvraj's decision to quit enabled him to participate in the T20 leagues around the world and he picked Global T20 Canada as his first assignment post-retirement. The 37-year-old all-rounder took the field against Vancouver Knights, led by Chris Gayle. In the match, Gayle won the toss and elected to field against Toronto Nationals.

Apart from Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Brendon McCullum and Andre Russell are the other big names featuring in the opening clash of the tournament.

Yuvraj Singh played a pivotal role in India's 2011 World Cup triumph. The left-hander was diagnosed with cancer during the tournament but he went to produce a magical all-round show to clinch the title for India after 28 years.

Yuvraj Singh made his international debut for India in One-day International (ODI) fold in October 2000 in the ICC knockout tournament in Nairobi. He made his Test debut at his home turf of Mohali against New Zealand in October 2003 and then he went on to become a part of the Indian T20 International squad in the ICC World T20 in 2007, against Scotland at Durban in September 2007.

Yuvraj was also a part of the T20 squad that lifted the coveted trophy during the inaugural edition.