Yuvraj Singh Crashes Ben Cutting's Interview With Fiancee Erin Holland - Watch

Yuvraj Singh, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket and the IPL, is currently leading the Toronto Nationals in the second edition of Global T20 Canada . The start of the match between Toronto Nationals and Edmonton Royals was slightly delayed due to rain in Brampton on Saturday. While Yuvraj Singh and other players were doing their warm-ups, Australian cricketer Ben Cutting, who plays for Edmonton Royals, was being interviewed by presenter Erin Holland. Cutting and Holland dated for four years before getting engaged in May this year. Yuvraj Singh decided to have some fun and asked the couple, "When is the wedding guys?", before running away.

Cutting shared the video of the funny incident on his Instagram handle and Yuvraj Singh asked the same question on the social media platform as well.

Photo Credit: Instagram @cuttsy_31

Holland also shared the video on her Twitter handle and assured Yuvraj Singh that he will get the wedding invitation whenever it happens.

Yuvraj Singh and Ben Cutting played for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019.

As far as the match is concerned, Yuvraj Singh and Manpreet Gony helped Toronto Nationals seal a two-wicket win.

Yuvraj smashed three sixes and as many fours in his 21-ball 35 before being dismissed by none other than Ben Cutting.

"Yeah, it was a great performance. I thought we lost the game... but Manpreet Gony's hitting in the end and smart batting from Monfort and Salman Nazar... these guys pulled it off in the end," Yuvraj said after the match.

"I am loving it. They gave me some flak for my slow batting last game. I am sure Toronto will be happy when they sleep tonight that I hit a few sixes and we won the game," he added.