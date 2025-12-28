The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 turned out to be a grand spectacle for fans as India stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli featured in two matches. While Rohit represented Mumbai, Kohli strengthened Delhi's playing XI with his presence. Interestingly, both batters scored centuries in their respective opening games (Rohit against Sikkim and Kohli against Andhra Pradesh). Apart from the fans, it was also a special moment for former India pacer Dhawal Kulkarni, who reunited with his old Mumbai teammate Rohit.

In a video going viral on social media, Rohit was seen meeting Kulkarni in the dressing room, where the latter requested an autograph on his glove. Rohit obliged and signed the glove, leaving fans touched and emotional.

Rohit Sharma with his best friend Dhawal Kulkarni in Mumbai dressing room giving him autograph.pic.twitter.com/L7W7ROEdHt — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) December 27, 2025

Notably, both Rohit and Kulkarni played several domestic games for Mumbai together. Later, they were also teammates for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Talking about the first game, Rohit made a mockery of an inexperienced Sikkim bowling attack with a 94-ball 155 on his return to List A cricket, as Mumbai cruised to an eight-wicket victory in their opening Group C match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Jaipur.

A near-capacity crowd of around 20,000 fans celebrated Christmas Eve witnessing the 'Hitman' carnage, which included 18 fours and nine sixes, as Mumbai chased down a target of 237 in just 30.3 overs.

However, the former India skipper failed to replicate his heroics in the next game against Uttarakhand, as he was dismissed for a golden duck.

Batting first, Mumbai posted a healthy 331 for seven with useful contributions from keeper-batter Hardik Tamore (93 not out off 82 balls), Sarfaraz Khan (55 off 49 balls), and Musheer Khan (55 off 56 balls).

Later, Musheer (2/57) also contributed with the ball, picking up two wickets as Uttarakhand managed 280 for nine, largely due to left-handed opener Yuvraj Choudhary's run-a-ball 96.

After his stint in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Rohit returned home and will now feature in the ODIs for India against New Zealand starting January 11.

(With PTI Inputs)