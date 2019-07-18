 
Jimmy Neesham's High School Coach Died During World Cup Super Over

Jimmy Neesham took to Twitter and posted a tribute to the influence David James Gordon had on his game.

Jimmy Neesham
Jimmy Neesham hit a six on the second ball in the Super Over. © AFP

Jimmy Neesham's high school coach David James Gordon died after the New Zealand all-rounder hit a maximum during the Super Over in a thrilling World Cup final against England on Sunday. England lifted their maiden World Cup title, decided on a superior boundary count, after the 50-over game and the Super Over ended in ties. Gordon's daughter Leonie said the moment Neesham hit a six on the second ball in the Super Over, her father stopped breathing. "One of the nurses came in for the final over, the super over, and she said his breathing is changing," Leonie was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

"You know, I think Jimmy Neesham had just hit that six and he took his last breath.

"He has a quirky sense of humour and he was a real character and he would have loved the fact that he did that," she added.

Jimmy Neesham took to Twitter and posted a tribute to the influence his former Auckland Grammar teacher and coach had on his game.

"Dave Gordon, my High School teacher, coach and friend. Your love of this game was infectious, especially for those of us lucky enough to play under you. How appropriate you held on until just after such a match. Hope you were proud. Thanks for everything. RIP," Neesham tweeted.

Gordon, who went into heart failure five weeks ago, taught at Auckland Grammar for over 25 years, where he coached Neesham and Lockie Ferguson among his numerous students.

