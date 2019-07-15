New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham seemed heartbroken after his team's defeat to hosts England in the nerve-wracking World Cup 2019 final at Lord's on Sunday. After the defeat, Neesham advised children not to opt sports as a career prospect. "Kids, don't take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy," Jimmy Neesham said in a tweet after England won their maiden World Cup with the help of a tie-breaker rule set by the International Cricket Council (ICC), which specified that in the event the Super Over ended in a tie, the team to have scored more boundaries during the match would be named champions.

Neesham, who came into bat in the Super Over, expressed gratitude towards the fans for their support.

He first tweeted congratulating England, saying that he hoped to not remember the last half hour of the World Cup finals over the next decade.

"That hurts. Hopefully there's a day or two over the next decade where I don't think about that last half hour. Congratulations England, well deserved," he tweeted.

On Sunday, the scores were levelled twice in the game -- one after the allotted 100 overs and the other after the Super Over at the iconic Lord's.

In the end, it was the superior boundary count which saw England have their hands on the coveted trophy for the very first time.

Two dramatic run-outs in the final over of England's innings took the game into a Super Over with the scores tied on 241.

England held their nerve, levelling the scores on the final ball of the deciding over, and then edged ahead on the boundary count to be crowned men's world champions for the first time.

(With IANS inputs)