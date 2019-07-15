 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"Don't Take Up Sport": Jimmy Neesham's Advice For Kids After New Zealand Lose World Cup

Updated: 15 July 2019 12:10 IST

Jimmy Neesham was at the other end as Martin Guptill was run out off the last ball of the Super Over, handing the World Cup 2019 title to England.

"Don
Jimmy Neesham came into bat in the Super Over at Lord's. © AFP

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham seemed heartbroken after his team's defeat to hosts England in the nerve-wracking World Cup 2019 final at Lord's on Sunday. After the defeat, Neesham advised children not to opt sports as a career prospect. "Kids, don't take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy," Jimmy Neesham said in a tweet after England won their maiden World Cup with the help of a tie-breaker rule set by the International Cricket Council (ICC), which specified that in the event the Super Over ended in a tie, the team to have scored more boundaries during the match would be named champions.

Neesham, who came into bat in the Super Over, expressed gratitude towards the fans for their support.

He first tweeted congratulating England, saying that he hoped to not remember the last half hour of the World Cup finals over the next decade.

"That hurts. Hopefully there's a day or two over the next decade where I don't think about that last half hour. Congratulations England, well deserved," he tweeted. 

He then tweeted thanking all the fans for their support: "Thank you to all the supporters that came out today. We could hear you the whole way. Sorry we couldn't deliver what you so badly wanted."

On Sunday, the scores were levelled twice in the game -- one after the allotted 100 overs and the other after the Super Over at the iconic Lord's.

In the end, it was the superior boundary count which saw England have their hands on the coveted trophy for the very first time.

Two dramatic run-outs in the final over of England's innings took the game into a Super Over with the scores tied on 241.

England held their nerve, levelling the scores on the final ball of the deciding over, and then edged ahead on the boundary count to be crowned men's world champions for the first time.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article James Douglas Sheahan Neesham Jimmy Neesham New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team England England Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket New Zealand vs England, Final
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham seemed heartbroken
  • New Zealand lost to England in the nerve-wracking World Cup 2019 final
  • Neesham advised children not to opt sports as a career prospect
Related Articles
"Please Be Kind": James Neesham Urges Indian Cricket Fans To Re-Sell Their World Cup 2019 Final Tickets
"Please Be Kind": James Neesham Urges Indian Cricket Fans To Re-Sell Their World Cup 2019 Final Tickets
Watch: Jimmy Neesham
Watch: Jimmy Neesham's Great Catch Dismisses Dinesh Karthik In World Cup Semi-Final
Kane Williamson Stars As New Zealand Survive Carlos Brathwaite Scare To Win West Indies Thriller
Kane Williamson Stars As New Zealand Survive Carlos Brathwaite Scare To Win West Indies Thriller
"I
"I'm Sick Of This": Jimmy Neesham After Deleting MS Dhoni Run-Out Tweet
"World Is In Bad Place": Sports Fraternity Reacts To Christchurch Shooting
"World Is In Bad Place": Sports Fraternity Reacts To Christchurch Shooting
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.