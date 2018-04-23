 
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Share Cryptic 'Baby' Post, Congratulations Pour In For Couple

Updated: 23 April 2018 18:02 IST

Posts on Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's Instagram accounts hint at some good news for the couple.

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza had tied the know in 2010 © Instagram

Tennis champion Sania Mirza and her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik on Monday posted a similar message on their respective Instagram accounts suggesting the addition of a new member to their family. Sania wrote "#BabyMirzaMalik " on her account while husband Shoaib wrote "#MirzaMalik". After their posts went viral, friends and fans alike began congratulating the couple.

 

#MirzaMalik

A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) on

 

#BabyMirzaMalik @daaemi

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on

Earlier last month, Sania and Shoaib said they wanted a daughter but whenever they decide to start a family, Sania would want her child's surname to be 'Mirza Malik'. The posts they shared on Monday add credence to this fact as both of them wrote 'MirzaMalik' on their accounts.

"Today I will tell you a secret. My husband and I have spoken about it and we have decided that whenever we have a child, the child will have Mirza Malik as the surname and not just Malik. So that's where we stand as a family, including my husband. He actually wants a daughter," she had then said.

The former World No.1 had also spoken about how she experienced gender bias at the hands of her extended family who would advise her parents to have a son so that their family can "go ahead". She spoke about the times she fought with her relatives over this and that for her family it was never about "wanting a son to carry the family name forward".

Mirza, who has a younger sister, said, "We have never wished that we had a brother."

Emphasizing that daughters can also take a family name forward, she said, "My name is still Sania Mirza and it will remain that way. The family name is going to go forward," she said.

