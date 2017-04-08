 
Davis Cup: Rohan Bopanna And N Sriram Balaji Seal India's Place In WG Play-offs

Updated: 08 April 2017 20:17 IST

Rohan Bopanna and debutant N Sriram Balaji were clinical in routing their rivals as India sealed the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie against Uzbekistan by taking an unassailable 3-0 lead on Saturday.

Bopanna and Balaji defeated the Uzbek pair of Farrukh Dustov and Sanjar Fayziev © PTI

Rohan Bopanna and debutant N Sriram Balaji were clinical in routing their rivals as India sealed the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie against Uzbekistan by taking an unassailable 3-0 lead on Saturday. Bopanna and Balaji defeated the Uzbek pair of Farrukh Dustov and Sanjar Fayziev 6-2 6-4 6-1 in the doubles rubber at the KSLTA stadium. Ramkumar Ramanathan and debutant Prajnesh Gunneswaran had handed India a comfortable 2-0 lead on Friday by winning their singles against Temur Ismailov and Fayziev respectively.

Sunday's reverse singles now will have no bearing on the outcome of the tie and will be best of three sets.

India have qualified for the World Group Play-offs, to be held in September and their next opponents will be known later.

