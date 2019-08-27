Roger Federer was given a scare by Indian youngster Sumit Nagal in the first round at the US Open. Sumit Nagal managed to take a set off 20-time Grand Slam champion , winning the first one 6-4. However, Roger Federer quickly steadied himself from the setback and put on a procession in the second and third sets. The fourth set was again a tight affair with Sumit Nagal managing to break Federer's serve but the Swiss legend kept his cool and closed out the set to advance to the second round. After the match, Roger Federer was asked if he had thought for a second that it was Nadal who he was playing against and not Nagal.

"If we look up at the scoreboard, we change the 'G' and add a 'D', did you think for a second there that it was Nadal?," asked the interviewer.

"No!" was Federer's prompt reply.

"But may be for you guys and social media it is," said the Swiss maestro with a massive grin on his face.

Roger Federer Press Conference Us Open 2019.https://t.co/2ePDXkiZFH — yukko (@fu_yukko) August 27, 2019

Roger Federer suggested his sluggish display in Monday's first-round win over Indian qualifier Sumit Nagal was "not a bad thing".

The Swiss third seed, a five-time champion in New York, produced 19 unforced errors to surprisingly drop the first set against Sumit Nagal, ranked 190th and without a tour-level win.

The 38-year-old recovered to progress 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 and clinch his 1,224th career victory that set up a meeting with Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur.

"Maybe it's not a bad thing to go through a match like this. It was very similar at Wimbledon when I dropped the first set there, as well, in the first round," said Federer, who lost a five-set epic to Novak Djokovic in last month's final at the All England Club.

"At the end you look at the last three sets, and they were good. That's encouraging."

