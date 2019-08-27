Roger Federer, 20-time Grand Slam champion, defeated India's Sumit Nagal in the first round of the US Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York to advance to the second round. The Indian youngster incredibly won the first set 6-4 but Federer, who hasn't triumphed at the US Open since the last of his five straight titles in 2008, upped his game thereafter to stamp his authority and win the match 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

The Swiss third seed, a five-time champion in New York, produced 19 unforced errors to surprisingly drop the first set against a player without a tour-level win.

But the 38-year-old bounced back to clinch his 1,224th career victory and book a meeting with Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur.

(With AFP inputs)