US Open: Haryana Youngster Takes A Set Off Roger Federer In Debut Grand Slam Show, Goes Down Fighting

Updated: 27 August 2019 09:25 IST

Roger Federer, 20-time Grand Slam champion, defeated India's Sumit Nagal in the first round of the US Open.

US Open: Haryana Youngster Takes A Set Off Roger Federer In Debut Grand Slam Show, Goes Down Fighting
Roger Federer advanced to the second round after beating India's Sumit Nagal. © AFP

Roger Federer, 20-time Grand Slam champion, defeated India's Sumit Nagal in the first round of the US Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York to advance to the second round. The Indian youngster incredibly won the first set 6-4 but Federer, who hasn't triumphed at the US Open since the last of his five straight titles in 2008, upped his game thereafter to stamp his authority and win the match 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

The Swiss third seed, a five-time champion in New York, produced 19 unforced errors to surprisingly drop the first set against a player without a tour-level win.

But the 38-year-old bounced back to clinch his 1,224th career victory and book a meeting with Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur.

(With AFP inputs)

