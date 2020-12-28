Swiss great Roger Federer will miss the Australian Open for the first time in his career as he continues his recovery from two rounds of knee surgery, organisers said Monday. The 39-year-old has been out of action since February but recently resumed training and was on the entry list for the opening Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne which starts on February 8. "In the end Roger ran out of time to get himself ready for the rigours of a Grand Slam and he's very disappointed he won't be coming to Melbourne in 2021," said tournament chief Craig Tiley.

More to follow

Promoted