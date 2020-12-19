Story ProgressBack to home
2021 Australian Open To Take Place At Melbourne Park From February 8-21
The 2021 Australian Open tennis tournament will be played at Melbourne Park from February 8-21.
The 2021 Australian Open tennis tournament will be played at Melbourne Park from February 8-21, the organisers announced on Saturday. The tournament has been pushed from its usual January start due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tennis Australia CEO and Australian Open director Craig Tiley said that are looking forward to providing players with one of their best playing experiences.
"We look forward to offering the players what we believe will be one of their best playing experiences in 2021," Craig Tiley was quoted as saying by Australian Open's official Twitter handle.
More to follow...
