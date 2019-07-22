Rankings Unchanged For Top Women Post-Wimbledon

The women's world rankings were unchanged at the top on Monday with Ashleigh Barty of Australia at number one after leading players took the week off post-Wimbledon. Japan's Naomi Osaka is second with Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic third and Romania's Wimbledon champion Simona Halep fourth. Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands rounds out the top five. In the final of the Wimbledon 2019, Simona Halep defeated 37-year-old Serena Williams in straight sets to win the title 6-2, 6-2. With the win, Simona Halep became the first Romanian to clinch the coveted title.