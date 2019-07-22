Rankings Unchanged For Top Women Post-Wimbledon

The women's world rankings were unchanged at the top on Monday with Ashleigh Barty of Australia at number one after leading players took the week off post-Wimbledon. Japan's Naomi Osaka is second with Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic third and Romania's Wimbledon champion Simona Halep fourth. Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands rounds out the top five. In the final of the Wimbledon 2019, Simona Halep defeated 37-year-old Serena Williams in straight sets to win the title 6-2, 6-2. With the win, Simona Halep became the first Romanian to clinch the coveted title.
The Wimbledon 2019 was full of surprises that saw a 15-year-old Cori Gauff upset Venus Williams to knock the latter out of the Wimbledon 2019 in the first round. Despite winning the Wimbledon, Simona Halep is still 672 points behind Ashleigh Barty. Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova are also ahead of the Wimbledon title holder with 324 and 122 points respectively.
Latest WTA rankings released on Monday:
1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6605 pts
2. Naomi Osaka (JAP) 6257
3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 6055
4. Simona Halep (ROU) 5933
5. Kiki Bertens (NED) 5130
6. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4785
7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4638
8. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3802
9. Serena Williams (USA) 3411
10. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3365
11. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3136
12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2963
13. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2875
14. Qiang Wang (CHN) 2872
15. Johanna Konta (GBR) 2790
16. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2762
17. Madison Keys (USA) 2555
18. Caroline Wozniacki (SUI) 2478
19. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2335
20. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2305 (+1)