Top-seeded American Emma Navarro capped a dominant week with a 6-0, 6-0 thrashing of qualifier Emiliana Arango in the final of the WTA Merida Open on Sunday. Navarro, seeded No. 1 for the first time, marched to her second WTA title without dropping a set, adding the 500-level crown to the title she won in Hobart last year. Navarro hadn't reached a final since, although she made it to the quarter-finals or better at the last three Grand Slams and came into the week ranked 10th in the world.

She needed just 55 minutes to subdue Arango, becoming the first player to win a WTA final 6-0, 6-0 since Iga Swiatek blanked Karolina Pliskova in the 2021 Rome title match.

Arango, a 24-year-old Colombian who made it past the quarter-finals of a WTA tournament for the first time this week, came into the tournament ranked 133rd in the world and will crack the top 100 when the new rankings are announced on Monday.

