Petra Kvitova moved back into the top three of the WTA rankings on Monday after reaching the final of the Dubai Championships, while Naomi Osaka retained the world number one spot. Czech Republic's Kvitova, who was ranked second after last month's Australian Open final defeat by Osaka, reached her third final of the year before losing to Belinda Bencic on Saturday. Japan's Osaka remains at the rankings summit despite her shock exit to Kristina Mladenovic in her first match since winning in Melbourne.