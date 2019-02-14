 
Angelique Kerber Survives Scare To Reach Qatar Open Semi-Finals

Updated: 14 February 2019 22:49 IST

Angelique Kerber won 1-6, 6-2, 7-5 (7/4) in a tough encounter against Barbora Strycova.

It is Angelique Kerber's first semi-final since she won at Wimbledon last year. © AFP

Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber came from a set down on Thursday to reach the Qatar Open semi-finals, in a match lasting more than two hours. The world number six won 1-6, 6-2, 7-5 (7/4) in a tough encounter against Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic -- who was given a time violation in the final set -- to set up a last-four clash against Kiki Bertens or Elise Mertens.

The German not only battled back from being a set down, she was also a break down in the second and third sets before winning through.

It is Kerber's first semi-final since she won at Wimbledon last year.

Bertens and Mertens play later on Thursday.

Earlier, Ukraine's Elina Svitolina became the first player through to the semi-finals, beating another Czech, qualifier Karolina Muchova 6-4, 6-2.

She will either play world number three and top seed in Doha, Simona Halep, or Germany's Julia Goerges in the next round.

That pair also play later on Thursday.

Highlights
  • Angelique Kerber won 1-6, 6-2, 7-5 (7/4)
  • She beat Barbora Strycova
  • Kerber will face Kiki Bertens or Elise Mertens in semis
