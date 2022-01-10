Novak Djokovic's mother called the decision by a judge on Monday permitting him to stay in Australia the biggest victory of her son's career. "This is the biggest victory in his career, bigger than all his grand slams," said his mother Dijana Djokovic during a press conference in the Serbian capital Belgrade.

The world number one was back on the court training, his brother said. "Novak is free. A little while ago he was training on the court. He went to Australia to play tennis, to play another Australian Open and set another record," his brother Djordje said during a press conference in the Serbian capital Belgrade.

