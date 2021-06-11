Currently in pursuit of a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title, Rafael Nadal is set to face Novak Djokovic in the French Open semi-final on June 11. The Spaniard had to get past Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals, winning 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0. Meanwhile, Djokovic edged past Matteo Berrettini in the quarters, winning 6-3, 6-2, 6(5)-7(7), 7-5. Djokovic, who is also the world number one, will be hoping to increase his head-to-head record against arch-rival Nadal, and currently leads 29-28.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open semi-final match be played?

The Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open semi-final match will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court, Roland Garros.

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open semi-final match be played?

The Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open semi-final match will be played on Friday, June 11.

What time will the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open semi-final match begin?

The Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open semi-final match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open semi-final match?

The Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open semi-final match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open semi-final match?

The live streaming for the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open semi-final match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)