Story ProgressBack to home
French Open: Rafael Nadal Beats Diego Schwartzman To Reach Semi-Finals
French Open: Rafael Nadal booked his spot in the semi-finals after he beat Diego Schwartzman in four sets.
Rafael Nadal will face Novak Djokovic or Matteo Berrettini in the Roland Garros semi-finals.© AFP
Highlights
-
Rafael Nadal beat Diego Schwartzman in the French Open quarter-finals
-
Nadal won the match 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0
-
He will face Novak Djokovic or Matteo Berrettini in the semi-finals
Rafael Nadal reached a record-extending 14th French Open semi-final on Wednesday with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 win over Diego Schwartzman, setting up a potential last-four showdown with world number one Novak Djokovic. Nadal, bidding for a 14th Roland Garros title and record 21st major triumph, dropped his first set at the tournament since 2019 -- ending a run of 36 consecutive sets won in Paris by the Spanish third seed.
The 35-year-old Nadal extended his incredible French Open record to 105 wins and two losses as he advanced to his 35th Grand Slam semi-final. He beat Argentine 10th seed Schwartzman in the last four of the 2020 edition.
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2021, IPL Points Table , IPL Schedule 2021 , live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.