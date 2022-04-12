Story ProgressBack to home
Monte Carlo Masters: Novak Djokovic Knocked Out In Opening Match
Monte Carlo Masters: Novak Djokovic lost 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1 to 46th-ranked Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and also dropped his serve eight times.
Monte Carlo Masters: Novak Djokovic lost in his opening match.© AFP
Novak Djokovic crashed out in his opening match at the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday as the world number one played in just his second tournament of the year following his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
Djokovic lost 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1 to 46th-ranked Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round after dropping his serve eight times.
The Serb's only other appearance in 2022 was in Dubai in February where he played just three matches.
