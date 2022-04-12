Novak Djokovic crashed out in his opening match at the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday as the world number one played in just his second tournament of the year following his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Djokovic lost 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1 to 46th-ranked Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round after dropping his serve eight times.

The Serb's only other appearance in 2022 was in Dubai in February where he played just three matches.