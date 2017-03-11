Indian Wells: Rohan Bopanna-Pablo Cuevas Go Down To Novak Djokovic-Viktor Troicki

Bopanna and Cuevas were knocked out in the first round of Indian Wells tournament.

India's Rohan Bopanna and his doubles partner Pablo Cuevas were knocked out of the Indian Wells tournament on Saturday, going down 6-2, 3-6, 7-10 to Serbian team of Novak Djokovic and Viktor Troicki in a closely fought contest in their men's doubles round-of-32 clash. The winners logged 55 points, just two more than Bopanna and Cuevas. Bopanna and his Uruguayan partner were playing their third tournament together this season and have managed to win just one match -- at the Australian open.

The Indo-Uruguayan pair were on course after they bagged the first set 6-2. However, the Serbs staged a brilliant comeback to take the second set 6-3 and send the match into the decisive super tie-break. Bopanna and Cuevas were up 4-2 in the tie-break when the the team of Djokovic and Troicki upped the ante to win it 10-7 and, in the process also won the match.

Bopanna was hoping for better results after teaming up with singles world number 30 for the 2017 season. They had lost first round at Apia International in Sydney and now here.

Bopanna, though, has enjoyed good results with other partners. He won the title at the season-opening Chennai Open with compatriot Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and finished runners-up with Poland's Marcin Matkowski in Dubai last week.

Indian challenge is still alive in the ATP Masters event with Leander Paes and Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina set to challenge Sam Querry and Gilles Muller in their opening round.

Earlier, India's Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Barbora Strycova of Czech Republic entered the second round of the Indian Wells as they beat German-Latvian duo of Julia Goerges and Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-4.

