Rohan Bopanna To Face Novak Djokovic In Indian Wells

Rohan Bopanna will be up against Novak Djokovic in the ATP Indian Wells Masters event © PTI

Rohan Bopanna is all set to clash with Novak Djokovic in the ATP Indian Wells Masters event. Bopanna will be playing with his regular partner Pablo Cuevas for the tournament as they take on the Serbian pair of Djokovic and Viktor Troicki. Leander Paes, on the other hand, will be seen playing with Juan Martin Potro and the pair will be up against Gilles Muller and American Sam Querry.

Paes, who has also been struggling to play with one partner consistently this season, has teamed up with Argentine Del Porto and they open their campaign against Luxembourg's Muller and Querry.

World number 26 Querry is in red hot form as he beat Rafael Nadal in the final to win ATP 500 event Acapulco last week.

(With PTI Inputs)