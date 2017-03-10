 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

Rohan Bopanna To Face Novak Djokovic In Indian Wells

Updated: 10 March 2017 13:34 IST

Rohan Bopanna is all set to clash with Novak Djokovic in the ATP Indian Wells Masters event while Leander Paes will be seen playing with Juan Martin Potro and the pair will be up against Gilles Muller and American Sam Querry.

Rohan Bopanna To Face Novak Djokovic In Indian Wells
Rohan Bopanna will be up against Novak Djokovic in the ATP Indian Wells Masters event © PTI

Rohan Bopanna is all set to clash with Novak Djokovic in the ATP Indian Wells Masters event. Bopanna will be playing with his regular partner Pablo Cuevas for the tournament as they take on the Serbian pair of Djokovic and Viktor Troicki. Leander Paes, on the other hand, will be seen playing with Juan Martin Potro and the pair will be up against Gilles Muller and American Sam Querry.

Paes, who has also been struggling to play with one partner consistently this season, has teamed up with Argentine Del Porto and they open their campaign against Luxembourg's Muller and Querry.

World number 26 Querry is in red hot form as he beat Rafael Nadal in the final to win ATP 500 event Acapulco last week.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : Rohan Bopanna Leander Paes Novak Djokovic Viktor Troicki Juan Martin del Potro Gilles Muller Sam Querrey Pablo Cuevas Tennis
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rohan Bopanna will be playing with his regular partner Pablo Cuevas
  • Leander Paes will be seen playing with Juan Martin Potro
  • World number 26 Sam Querry is in red hot form
Related Articles
Leander Paes Keeps Place in Indian Davis Cup Team For Uzbekistan Tie
Leander Paes Keeps Place in Indian Davis Cup Team For Uzbekistan Tie
Leander Paes' Place In Question Ahead of Davis Cup Tie Against Uzbekistan
Leander Paes' Place In Question Ahead of Davis Cup Tie Against Uzbekistan
Rohan Bopanna, Marcin Matkowski Go Down To Jean-Julien Rojer, Horia Tecau In Dubai Final
Rohan Bopanna, Marcin Matkowski Go Down To Jean-Julien Rojer, Horia Tecau In Dubai Final
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.