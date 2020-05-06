Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
"You Were Fanboying": How Novak Djokovic Got Maria Sharapova To Buy Him Dinner

Updated: 06 May 2020 18:20 IST

Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova were involved in a live Instagram chat, where Sharapova recalled when she got into a tangle and had to buy Djokovic dinner.

"You Were Fanboying": How Novak Djokovic Got Maria Sharapova To Buy Him Dinner
Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova had a long chat on Instagram live. © Instagram

Novak Djokovic may boast of one of the most illustrious tennis careers now, but former star Maria Sharapova recalled an incident when the Serbian was fanboying over her. During an Instagram live chat with Djokovic, Sharapova spoke about an exhibition match where the two were opponents in a mixed-doubles tie and Djokovic had told her that if he beats her, she would have to buy him dinner. While Sharapova accepted the challenge, not quite sure of who the Serbian was at the time, she lost the match and had to buy dinner for Djokovic.

It was at the dinner when Djokovic had his fanboy moment.

The 17-time Grand Slam winner pulled out a camera and asked the restaurant staff to click a picture of the two.

"I think we were playing a mixed-doubles against each other and you said that if you win, I would have to get you dinner, and I was like 'Okay, whatever. Who is this kid'?" Sharapova recalled.

"And you won and you're like 'We have dinner, tonight. We are going to the Japanese place'," she said.

"I was like 'Are you serious? You and me, going to dinner? Tonight?' So we did. We ended up going to dinner," she said.

"And it was so funny, because you pulled out this old Kodak camera and you asked the waiter to take a photo," she added with a laugh.

"This feels like I auctioned off myself for dinner," Sharapova said as the two of them broke into laughter.

Djokovic confirmed that that is exactly how it went down.

"That's actually what happened. Maria is saying the truth, right," he said.

Before he could go any further, Sharapova interjected: "I think you were fanboying. I think you had a fanboy moment."

