Top seed and 2018 champion Simona Halep suffered a shock defeat to 19-year-old Iga Swiatek of Poland in the fourth round at French Open. Halep crashed out of Roland Garros after losing 1-6, 2-6 to the Polish teenager in what was the biggest upset of the tournament this year. The Romanian was largely untroubled enroute the last 16 in Paris.

Last year, Halep had dropped just a game when she met Swiatek, also in the fourth round. However, it was a completely different story this year, with Halep losing in straight sets.

The World No.2 looked completely out of sorts against her Polish opponent and had no answer to her powerful shots.

