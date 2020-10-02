Simona Halep avenged last year's French Open loss to Amanda Anisimova by thrashing the American teenager 6-0, 6-1 on Friday to reach the last 16 at Roland Garros. Top seed and title favourite Halep extended her career-best winning run to 17 matches and will meet another 19-year-old, Poland's Iga Swiatek, for a place in the quarter-finals. Anisimova knocked Halep out in the last eight in Paris a year ago, but the two-time Grand Slam champion made only seven unforced errors as she secured a resounding victory in just 54 minutes.

"I think I played a really good match. I was very aggressive and I knew from last year I had to change something and I did that today," said Halep, dedicating the win to her coach.

"It's a gift for Darren (Cahill) because it's his birthday."

Halep, the 2018 French Open champion and two-time runner up at Roland Garros, dropped just one game when she played Swiatek here in the last 16 a year ago.

Promoted

"I played against her before," said Halep. "She's hitting strong and flat. I have to stay focused on myself.

"I really want to win again."