Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud Live, French Open 2023 Men's Final: Novak Djokovic takes on Casper Ruud in the final of French Open 2023. The Serbian reached his seventh Roland Garros final in dramatic circumstances on Friday when world number one Carlos Alcaraz suffered "whole body" cramping and tension which torpedoed his challenge. On the other hand, Norwegian tennis star Ruud defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 in the semi-final of the men's singles to advance to the summit clash.

Here are the Live Updates of French Open 2023 Men's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud:

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle June 11 2023 16:57 (IST) Welcome guys! Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of French Open men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud. You will get the live score and updates realted to the match here. Stay connected! Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of French Open men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud. You will get the live score and updates realted to the match here. Stay connected! Share Link