Star tennis player Sania Mirza , like many athletes, is longing to return to action as soon as possible. However, her wait has been extended as Prime Minister Narendra on Tuesday announced the extension of nation-wide lockdown till May 3. Sania Mirza on Tuesday made her feelings known by sharing a picture on Twitter. In the picture, Sania is sitting against a wall, holding a tennis racquet in one hand, surrounded by tennis balls. "Waiting to play tennis again like," read the caption.

- @avigowariker pic.twitter.com/RUZaNRjHHf — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 14, 2020

One reason why Sania is so anxious to return to action is because she had just made comeback after a long gap during which she gave birth to her son Izhaan in October 2018.

Sania had returned to the court in January this year and impressed everyone as she clinched the women's doubles title at Hobart International, pairing up with Nadiia Kichenok, in her comeback tournament.

On Sunday, Sania celebrated her 10th marriage anniversary with Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik in a unique way.

Sania Mirza shared a couple of pictures with her husband and wished him a "Happy Anniversary" but what followed thereafter left her followers in splits.

Comparing the two contrasting pictures, she penned an "Expectations vs reality" post. "Happy Anniversary @realshoaibmalik. A decade of being married looks like this!! Expectation vs reality. Swipe right for reality," Mirza captioned the pictures on Instagram.

As India continues its fight against coronavirus, Sania is at the forefront in helping those in need by providing them with food and other basic necessities. Last month, she had announced that within a week's time her organisation had raised Rs 1.25 crore which will help around one lakh people.