Watch: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By His Own Drop Shot In Win vs Maran Cilic
Carlos Alcaraz beat Maran Cilic in straight sets in the round of 16 at the Cincinnati Masters. During his 7-6(7/4), 6-1 win over Cilic, the young Spaniard hit a brilliant drop shot.
Watch: Carlos Alcaraz's amazing drop shot vs Maran Cilic
A shot *so* good, even @carlosalcaraz couldn't believe it #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/7vfM1HqQqr— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 19, 2022
The drop shot is a weapon that Alcaraz likes to use, and he has displayed it in his short career.
The Cincinnati Masters is a preparatory tournament before the US Open, where he will be looking to impress.
In the French Open, Alcaraz made it to the quarter-finals, although he suffered disappointment at Wimbledon, getting knocked out in the Round of 16.