Carlos Alcaraz beat Maran Cilic in straight sets in the round of 16 at the Cincinnati Masters. During his 7-6(7/4), 6-1 win over Cilic, the young Spaniard hit a brilliant drop shot. In fact, the shot was so good, it looked like he himself was amazed that he pulled it off. Running to the net to return a shot that was dropping on him, Alcaraz just about managed to slice across to get the ball to go back over the net and land just inside the line.

Watch: Carlos Alcaraz's amazing drop shot vs Maran Cilic

The drop shot is a weapon that Alcaraz likes to use, and he has displayed it in his short career.

Insert details from his Quarter-final match vs Cameron Norrie

The Cincinnati Masters is a preparatory tournament before the US Open, where he will be looking to impress.

In the French Open, Alcaraz made it to the quarter-finals, although he suffered disappointment at Wimbledon, getting knocked out in the Round of 16.