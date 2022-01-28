Rafael Nadal One Win Away From History, Eases Into Australian Open Final
Highlights
- Rafael Nadal breezed past Matteo Berrettini to reach Aus Open final
- Nadal outclassed Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in men's singles semi
- Nadal will play either top-seed Daniil Medvedev or Stefanos Tsitipas
Rafael Nadal was largely untroubled as he swept past Italy's Matteo Berrettini to book his place in the Australian Open men's singles final. Nadal put in a dominant display at the Rod Laver Arena, registering a 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory over the Italian power server to take a step closer to becoming the first man to win 21 Grand Slam titles.
Nadal is now just a win away from getting the jump on fellow 20-time Grand Slam champions and "big three" rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the race to become greatest male player in tennis history.
In the other semi-final, second seed Daniil Medvedev and Greek number four Stefanos Tsitsipas will renew their rivalry in a repeat of last year's Melbourne Park last-four encounter, which was won by the Russian, in a night blockbuster at Melbourne Park.
