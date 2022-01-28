Rafael Nadal was largely untroubled as he swept past Italy's Matteo Berrettini to book his place in the Australian Open men's singles final. Nadal put in a dominant display at the Rod Laver Arena, registering a 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory over the Italian power server to take a step closer to becoming the first man to win 21 Grand Slam titles.

Nadal is now just a win away from getting the jump on fellow 20-time Grand Slam champions and "big three" rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the race to become greatest male player in tennis history.

In the other semi-final, second seed Daniil Medvedev and Greek number four Stefanos Tsitsipas will renew their rivalry in a repeat of last year's Melbourne Park last-four encounter, which was won by the Russian, in a night blockbuster at Melbourne Park.

