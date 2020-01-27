 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Tennis

"Goosebumps": Nick Kyrgios Walks Out Wearing Kobe Bryant's Jersey For Clash With Rafael Nadal. Watch

Updated: 27 January 2020 15:59 IST

Nick Kyrgios was among many sportspersons across the globe who paid tribute to Kobe Bryant after his death in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles.

"Goosebumps": Nick Kyrgios Walks Out Wearing Kobe Bryant
Nick Kyrgios walked out for his Australian Open clash with Rafael Nadal wearing Kobe Bryant's jersey. © AFP

An emotional Nick Kyrgios paid tribute to Kobe Bryant by wearing the NBA legend's LA Lakers jersey as he walked out for his last 16 Australian Open clash against World No.1 Rafael Nadal. Wearing Bryant's number 8 Lakers jersey, Kyrgios was seen walking in front of Rafael Nadal down the 'Walk of Champions' at Melbourne Park. As he entered the Rod Laver Arena, Kyrgios was in tears and later was even seen warming up wearing Bryant's Lakers jersey. NBA legend Kobe Bryant died on Sunday when a helicopter he was riding in crashed and burst into flames in thick fog, killing all nine people on board.

Bryant, 41, was traveling with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers and crew when their Sikorsky S-76 helicopter slammed into a rugged hillside in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles. There were no survivors.

Kyrgios was visibly upset by Kobe Bryant's tragic death and honoured the basketball by donning his old number 8 jersey, which the American star had worn in the first half of his career before switching to the famed number 24 ahead of the 2006-2007 season.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players in history, an iconic figure who became one of the faces of his sport during a glittering two-decade career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dozens of firefighters and paramedics battled across steep terrain to reach the flaming wreckage at the crash site but found no survivors, officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said an 18-strong team of investigators would be sent to California to probe the causes of the crash.

Bryant's death sent shockwaves throughout the world, with basketball stars stunned by the news.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Nick Kyrgios Rafael Nadal Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers Tennis
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • An emotional Nick Kyrgios paid tribute to Kobe Bryant
  • Kyrgios walked out for Nadal clash wearing Kobe Bryant's Lakers jersey
  • As he entered the court, Nick Kyrgios was in tears
Related Articles
"Don
"Don't Really Dislike Him": Nick Kyrgios Plays Down Rafael Nadal Feud Ahead Of Australian Open Clash
Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios Wins 5-Set Battle To Set Up Rafael Nadal Clash In Round Of 16
Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios Wins 5-Set Battle To Set Up Rafael Nadal Clash In Round Of 16
Australian Open: Rafael Nadal Brushes Aside Carreno Busta To Reach Last 16
Australian Open: Rafael Nadal Brushes Aside Carreno Busta To Reach Last 16
Naomi Osaka Trolls Serena Williams, Calls Her "Mom"
Naomi Osaka Trolls Serena Williams, Calls Her "Mom"
ATP Cup: Australia Beat Britain 2-1, Russia Sweep Past Argentina To Enter Semi-Finals
ATP Cup: Australia Beat Britain 2-1, Russia Sweep Past Argentina To Enter Semi-Finals
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.