Carlos Alcaraz solidified his position as a force to be reckoned with in world tennis as he defeated Novak Djokovic to clinch his first Wimbledon title on Sunday. The youngster had to fight for five sets against the formidable Serbian opponent but it was his grit and determination that proved to be vital for the current World No. 1 in men's singles. While it was a huge occasion for the youngster, this is a dream that he has spoken of for a very long time. In a video that is going viral on social media, a 12-year-old Alcaraz could be seen talking about his dream to win Grand Slam titles and his admiration for Roger Federer.

When asked about his dream of turning pro, Alcaraz quickly answered that he wanted "to win Roland Garros and Wimbledon" before mentioning that Federer was his "idol".

Earlier, Alcaraz won the US Open 2022 trophy after defeating Casper Ruud in the summit clash.

World number one Alcaraz recovered from dropping the first set and saving a set point in the second to win 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 after four hours and 42 minutes on Centre Court.

It was a second major for the 20-year-old Spaniard following his US Open title last year as he became Wimbledon's third youngest men's champion.

The result will also spark feverish speculation over the start of a generational shift, with 36-year-old Djokovic carrying the torch of the 'Big Three' now that Roger Federer is retired and Rafael Nadal is sidelined, perhaps permanently.

Advertisement

Australian Open and French Open champion Djokovic had been bidding to equal Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles, match Margaret Court's all-time mark of 24 Slams, and become the All England Club's oldest men's champion.