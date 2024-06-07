Former India batter Yuvraj Singh criticised Team Pakistan for not playing tactically against USA, as the Babar Azam-led side faced a horrific defeat against the T20 World Cup debutants on Thursday. Batting first, Pakistan posted a total of 159/7 in 20 overs and later restricted USA at the same total, taking the match into the Super Over. However, Pakistan failed to chase the target of 19 runs in six balls and USA created history with a victory against the 2009 champions, whom they faced for the first time ever.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Yuvraj questioned Pakistan's strategy of not sending batter Fakhar Zaman to the strike during the Super Over.

"I don't understand why dint @FakharZamanLive take strike to a lefty seamer - when it is easier for a left hander to hit through the angle that bowler is tryin to create," wrote Yuvraj on X.

I don't understand why dint @FakharZamanLive take strike to a lefty seamer - when it is easier for a left hander to hit through the angle that bowler is tryin to create



Nonetheless have to give it #TeamUSA @usacricket for making smart decisions under pressure specially the… — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 6, 2024

The 2007 World Cup champion also congratulated Team USA for their historic win and also stated that Pakistan's next game against arch-rivals India will be a crucial one for them.

"Nonetheless have to give it #TeamUSA @usacricket for making smart decisions under pressure specially the captain Monank Patel. Now, Pakistan needs a must-win against India and they surely need to bat and field better!" wrote Yuvraj.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam did not mince his words after the loss and stated this team failed to capitalize on the powerplay.

"First 6 overs while batting we didn't capitalise. Back to back wickets always put you on the back foot, as a batter you need to step up and build partnerships. We were not up to the mark in the first 6 overs with the ball. Our spinners also did not take wickets in the middle overs so these things cost us," stated Babar after the loss.

Babar Azam and Co will be squaring off against Team India in their next T20 World Cup 2024, Group A match on Sunday in New York.

Advertisement

Talking about India, the Rohit Sharma-led side started it's campaign with an emphatic eight-wicket win over Ireland.