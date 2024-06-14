United States cricket team fast bowler Saurabh Netravalkar has been enjoying a lot of popularity following brilliant bowling performances against India and Pakistan during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. The Indian-origin cricketer came into the limelight following a good show against Pakistan and when he took the wickets of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the match against India, he earned major plaudits from both fans and experts. Netravalkar is currently working with tech giant Oracle and his sister Nidhi Netravalkar recently revealed how he balances cricket and work. In an interview, Nidhi said that he is extremely passionate towards his job and he even works in the hotel after the matches.

"He's been very fortunate to have people who have always supported him throughout his career. He knows that when he's not playing cricket, he has to give 100 per cent to the job. So right now, when he's working, he carries his laptop everywhere. And he has the freedom to work from anywhere," Nidhi told News 18.

"Even when he comes to India, he brings his laptop. He's working. So after the match in the hotel, he's doing his work. He is pretty dedicated like that," she added.

Netravalkar has earned a lot of praise for managing work and cricket quite brilliantly and the fast bowler is currently on leave from Oracle for the T20 World Cup 2024. Nidhi also explained his dedication towards the game and added how growing up in Mumbai instilled "hustle culture" in him.

"This is something which is like that Mumbaikarness in him, which is always there, this whole hustle culture in us."

"You can't just take it out. You know, like all of us, like since the beginning, when he used to travel to Churchgate for his training on the train, he was to do his homework. He played cricket but also studied well and topped his class. He's always had two careers in my perspective," she concluded.