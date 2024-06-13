Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has played down the debate surrounding star batter Virat Kohli's form amid a string of low scores in the group stage of the T20 World Cup. After registering scores of 1 and 4 against Ireland and Pakistan, respectively, Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck by Saurabh Netravalkar in the match against the USA on Wednesday. The 35-year-old came into the tournament on the back of an Orange Cap winning season in the IPL, where he scored more than 700 runs for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

However, Gavaskar suggested that there's nothing to worry about, as far as Kohli's form is concerned. The batting great added that the veteran needs to show a bit of patience.

"The biggest motivation for any players is to win matches, especially when you are playing for your country. He has done so well for India over the years and won so many games. I think he recognises that. We are in the early phases of the tournament. There's Super 8s, semi-finals, and hopefully the final. All he needs to do is show patience and faith in himself, which i think he has plenty," Gavaskar said on Star Sports after the match.

With India safely into the next round of the T20 World Cup, Gavaskar feels that Kohli will get plenty of chances to regain his magical touch, heading into the knockout stages of the tournament.

"When you get three low scores, it doesn't mean he is not batting well. Sometimes you get good deliveries. Any other day, the ball would've gone wide or over the slip for a boundary, today it didn't. So, there's nothing to worry about. We have to show faith in him. Much believe that he is going to come good, sooner rather than later," the batting great added.

Kohli's poor start to the 2024 T20 World Cup campaign has now extended to three matches. Coming back to his dismissal, Netravalkar slanted one across to Kohli to have the India batting superstar edge one behind to the wicketkeeper.

After three games on the bounce in New York, India will play their final group game in Florida. Kohli will hope that a change in venue might augur well for him.