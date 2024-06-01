West Indies (WI) will take on Papua New Guinea (PNG) in Match 2 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. The match will be played at the Guyana National Stadium on Sunday. Papua New Guinea are playing their first game of this season. In their last five games, Papua New Guinea have won three games and lost two. West Indies are also playing their first game of this season. In their last five games, West Indies have won four games and lost one.

Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 156 runs. The pitch at the Guyana National Stadium is a sporting one with decent assistance for both batters and bowlers.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 29 degree C and humidity is expected to be around 74%. Winds at a speed of 2.16 m/s are expected. Light rain is expected which may affect playing conditions.

Fantasy Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Alei Nao (PNG)

Alei Nao is a bowler with an average of 91 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 9.3 and can be a good safe pick for your Fantasy Team. He bowls right-arm medium and in the recently played five matches, he has taken eight wickets.

Charles Amini (PNG)

Charles Amini is an all-rounder with an average of 75 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.6 and is a punt player for your Fantasy Team. He is a top-order, left-handed batter. In the recent five matches, he has scored 154 runs. He also bowls decently, bowling leg-break and in recent matches, he has taken five wickets.

Assad Vala (PNG)

Assad Vala is an all-rounder with an average of 69 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 9.2 and can be a good safe pick for your Fantasy Team. He is a top-order, left-handed batter. In the recently played five matches, he has scored 35 runs. He is also a handy bowler, bowling off-break and in recent matches, he has taken six wickets.

Gudakesh Motie (WI)

Gudakesh Motie is a bowler with an average of 66 fantasy points in the last eight games, a fantasy rating of 7.4 and can be a good pick for your Fantasy Team. He bowls slow left-arm orthodox and in the recent five matches, he has taken 10 wickets.

Kabua Morea (PNG)

Kabua Morea is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 62 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.6. He is a left-arm medium bowler and in the recently played five matches, Morea has taken nine wickets.

Nicholas Pooran (WI)

Nicholas Pooran can be a good pick for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 60 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.3. He is a top-order, left-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In the recently played five matches, Pooran has scored 269 runs.

Hiri Hiri (PNG)

Hiri Hiri is a key inclusion to your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 59 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.6. He is a top-order, right-handed batter. In the recent five matches, he has scored 44 runs.

Johnson Charles (WI)

Johnson Charles is a batter with an average of 58 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.8 and is a high-risk, high-returns player for your Fantasy Team. Charles is a top-order, right-handed batter. In the recently played five matches, he has scored 141 runs.

Sese Bau (PNG)

Sese Bau is an all-rounder with an average of 56 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.8 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He is a top-order, left-handed batter. In the recently played five matches, Bau has scored 83 runs. He also bowls decently, bowling off-break and in recent matches, he has taken three wickets.

Andre Russell (WI)

Andre Russell is a must-have pick for your Fantasy Team. Russell has an average of 54 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8. He is a right-handed batter. In the last five matches, he has scored 24 runs. Russell is also a handy bowler, bowling right-arm fast and in recent matches, he has taken six wickets.

Fantasy Team

Wicket-Keepers: Johnson Charles and Nicholas Pooran

Batter: Rovman Powell and Hiri Hiri

All-Rounders: Assad Vala, Sese Bau and Andre Russell

Bowlers: Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, Gudakesh Motie and Obed McCoy

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-Captain: Assad Vala