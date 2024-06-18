West Indies vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2024: Players To Watch Out For
Pacer Alzarri Joseph will be a vital cog in the West Indies bowling unit against the Afghans
Match 40 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 has West Indies taking on Afghanistan at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, on Tuesday (IST).
Current Standings
West Indies:
Matches Played: 3
Points Table: Ranked 2nd
Recent Performance: West Indies defeated New Zealand by 13 runs in their last match.
Afghanistan:
Matches Played: 3
Points Table: Ranked 1st
Recent Performance: Afghanistan won against Papua New Guinea by seven wickets.
Recent Performances
West Indies:
Victory over New Zealand by 13 runs
Top Fantasy Player: Alzarri Joseph with 133 fantasy points
Afghanistan:
Victory over Papua New Guinea by seven wickets
Top Fantasy Player: Fazalhaq Farooqi with 99 fantasy points
Key Players to Watch
West Indies
Johnson Charles
Johnson Charles is a top-order batter. Charles has scored 44 runs in the last three matches. He is known for being an inconsistent performer, which makes him a potential differential pick.
Andre Russell
Andre Russell is one of the best all-rounders in T20 cricket. He has scored 59 runs and taken four wickets in the last three matches. Considering Russell's overall impact, he is the most valuable pick for this contest.
Alzarri Joseph
Alzarri Joseph is a world-class fast bowler. He has taken eight wickets in the last three matches. He was one of the top performers against New Zealand and will be eager to contribute more in this encounter.
Afghanistan
Fazalhaq Farooqi
Fazalhaq Farooqi is a left-arm pacer. He has taken 12 wickets at an average of 3.50 in the last three matches. He was the key player in Afghanistan's victory over Papua New Guinea.
Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan is one of the best leg spinners in white-ball cricket. He has taken six wickets in the last three matches. Rashid's exquisite wicket-taking ability makes him more effective during the crucial phases.
Karim Janat
Karim Janat is one of Afghanistan's top all-rounders. He has not fared well in this World Cup, and this will be his best chance to get back on track before the Super Eight.