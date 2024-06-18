Match 40 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 has West Indies taking on Afghanistan at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, on Tuesday (IST).

Current Standings

West Indies:

Matches Played: 3

Points Table: Ranked 2nd

Recent Performance: West Indies defeated New Zealand by 13 runs in their last match.

Afghanistan:

Matches Played: 3

Points Table: Ranked 1st

Recent Performance: Afghanistan won against Papua New Guinea by seven wickets.

Recent Performances

West Indies:

Victory over New Zealand by 13 runs

Top Fantasy Player: Alzarri Joseph with 133 fantasy points

Afghanistan:

Victory over Papua New Guinea by seven wickets

Top Fantasy Player: Fazalhaq Farooqi with 99 fantasy points

Key Players to Watch

West Indies

Johnson Charles

Johnson Charles is a top-order batter. Charles has scored 44 runs in the last three matches. He is known for being an inconsistent performer, which makes him a potential differential pick.

Andre Russell

Andre Russell is one of the best all-rounders in T20 cricket. He has scored 59 runs and taken four wickets in the last three matches. Considering Russell's overall impact, he is the most valuable pick for this contest.

Alzarri Joseph

Alzarri Joseph is a world-class fast bowler. He has taken eight wickets in the last three matches. He was one of the top performers against New Zealand and will be eager to contribute more in this encounter.

Afghanistan

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Fazalhaq Farooqi is a left-arm pacer. He has taken 12 wickets at an average of 3.50 in the last three matches. He was the key player in Afghanistan's victory over Papua New Guinea.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is one of the best leg spinners in white-ball cricket. He has taken six wickets in the last three matches. Rashid's exquisite wicket-taking ability makes him more effective during the crucial phases.

Karim Janat

Karim Janat is one of Afghanistan's top all-rounders. He has not fared well in this World Cup, and this will be his best chance to get back on track before the Super Eight.