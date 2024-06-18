Match 40 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 has West Indies taking on Afghanistan at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, on Tuesday (IST). West Indies have played three matches in the tournament and are ranked second on the points table. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will be looking to strengthen their hold on the top spot. Co-hosts West Indies beat New Zealand by 13 runs in their previous fixture. The top fantasy player for West Indies was Alzarri Joseph who scored 133 fantasy points.

In Afghanistan's last match against Papua New Guinea, the Afghans beat Papua New Guinea by seven wickets. The top fantasy player for Afghanistan was Fazalhaq Farooqi who scored 99 fantasy points.

Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, is balanced. The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 100 runs. The team batting first at this venue has won 35% of its matches. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first here.

Pace or Spin?

The pacers have taken 100% of the total wickets at this venue. Hence picking up pacers for your fantasy team should be a good idea.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 28 degree C and humidity is expected to be around 78%. 5.03 m/s winds are expected. There is light rain expected which may affect playing conditions.

Fantasy Prediction: Top Captain and Vice-captain Picks

Johnson Charles

Johnson Charles is a top-order batter with an average of 55 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 9.9 and is a very inconsistent player in terms of fantasy points and can be a differential pick in your team. The right-handed batter has scored 153 runs averaging 30.6 in their previous five matches.

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Fazalhaq Farooqi can be a good pick for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 61 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 9.2. The left-arm pacer has taken 12 wickets at an average of 5.7.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is a leg spinner with an average of 57 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.7 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. Rashid has picked up seven wickets in the last five matches and could prove effective against the Caribbean.

Andre Russell

Andre Russell can be a good pick for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 59 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.5. The right-arm fast bowler has taken seven wickets in the last five matches. The explosive all-rounder has also delivered with the bat, having scored 59 runs in his previous matches.

Alzarri Joseph

Alzarri Joseph is a fast bowler with an average of 46 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.2 and can be a good pick for your Fantasy Team. The right-arm fast bowler has scalped 10 wickets in his last five T20 matches.

Possible Playing XI

West Indies (WI) Possible Playing XI: Nicholas Pooran, Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Sherfane Rutherford, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Andre Russell, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd

Afghanistan (AFG) Possible Playing XI: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai

WI vs AFG, Fanatsy Team Today

Wicket-Keepers: Johnson Charles and Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Gulbadin Naib and Brandon King

All-Rounders: Andre Russell, Azmatullah Omarzai and Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq and Noor Ahmad

Captain: Nicholas Pooran

Vice-Captain: Fazalhaq Farooqi