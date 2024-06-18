A superlative batting display led by Nicholas Pooran powered West Indies to a 104-run win over Afghanistan in their final Group C match of the T20 World Cup. With both teams assured of a Super 8 berth, it was the two-time champions WI who displayed their batting might, amassing a formidable 218 for five, with Pooran going on a six-hitting spree during his 53-ball 98. Afghanistan's decision to bowl first backfired as Pooran hit as many as 8 maximums and 6 fours during his stay.

In reply, Afghanistan succumbed to scoreboard pressure, managing just 114 in 16.2 overs.

The hosts will face England in their Super 8 Group 2 match on June 20.

