Veteran Australian cricket team spinner Nathan Lyon ignored India while choosing the finalists for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 and said that he expects a summit clash between Australia and Pakistan. In a recent video, Lyon was asked to predict the two sides who may end up playing each other in the final of the competition and he said that his first choice is obviously Australia. He admitted that he was biased in the answer and added that he thinks Australia will face Pakistan. He picked Pakistan because he believes their spinners will have a good show in the tournament and he even namedropped star batter Babar Azam.

“For the T20 finals team, Australia obviously because I'm quite biased towards them. I think it will be I'm going to go with Pakistan. In those conditions, quality spin bowlers, but also electric batters like Babar Azam,” said Lyon in a video shared by Prime Video Sports Australia.

Lyon further predicted that this year's tournament may see a team getting the highest total in T20I history and also backed Australia T20I skipper Mitchell Marsh to have a brilliant tournament.

“I think early on in the tournament we may see the highest score in T20. I'm going to go, Mitchell Marsh, I think the power that he has with the bat but also the skill he has with the ball in hand as well. So, go well Mitch,” he added.

Following is the list of the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final picks of experts:

Ambati Rayudu: India, England, New Zealand, South Africa

Brian Lara: India, England, West Indies, Afghanistan

Paul Collingwood: England, West Indies, Australia, India

Sunil Gavaskar: India, Australia, England, West Indies

Chris Morris: India, South Africa, Pakistan, Australia

Matthew Hayden: Australia, India, England, South Africa

Aaron Finch: India, Australia, England, West Indies

Mohammad Kaif: India, Pakistan, Australia, England

Tom Moody: Australia, India, South Africa, England

S Sreesanth: India, Pakistan, Australia, England