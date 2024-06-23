USA vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Live Streaming: England will be squaring off against USA in their last Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday in Barbados. This match is a must-win one for both the teams, especially England as they have a stronger chance of making it to the semi-finals. The Jos Buttler-led side will be coming to this clash after facing a shocking seven-run defeat against South Africa in a thrilling encounter. On the other hand, USA got thrashed by West Indies by 9 wickets. England have registered one victory in the Super 8s while USA lost have lost both their opening games.

When will the USA vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match be played?

The USA vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be played on Sunday, June 23 (IST).

Where will the USA vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match be played?

The USA vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

What time will the USA vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match start?

The USA vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the USA vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match?

The USA vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the USA vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match?

The USA vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)