USA vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024, Live Updates: Pakistan will be going up against the United States of America in their opening Group A match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The Babar Azam-led side, who lost the four-match T20I series against England 2-1, will be aiming for a brilliant start to its World Cup campaign. On the other hand, co-hosts and debutants USA started off their World Cup journey with a terrific seven-wicket victory over Canada in their opening match. (Live Scorecard) (Points Table)

Here are the Live Updates from USA vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match: