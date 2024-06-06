Story ProgressBack to home
United States vs Pakistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam And Co Start Campaign vs USA
USA vs PAK T20 WC LIVE: Pakistan will be going up against the United States of America in their opening Group A match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday
USA vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates© AFP
USA vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024, Live Updates: Pakistan will be going up against the United States of America in their opening Group A match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The Babar Azam-led side, who lost the four-match T20I series against England 2-1, will be aiming for a brilliant start to its World Cup campaign. On the other hand, co-hosts and debutants USA started off their World Cup journey with a terrific seven-wicket victory over Canada in their opening match. (Live Scorecard) (Points Table)
Here are the Live Updates from USA vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 20:24 (IST)USA vs PAK Live: Squads here -Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed.United States: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Nitish Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Milind Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir.
- 20:09 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and United States at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. It is a campaign opener for the Babar Azam and Co. and they will eye a good performance tonight in order to be prepare for the high-octane India clash that follows.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 Updates, check out T20 WC 2024 schedules and T20 World Cup points table at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.