Saurabh Netravalkar is the man of the moment. The Mumbai-born USA pacer has wowed cricket fans during the 2024 T20 World Cup. First, he caught eyeballs by delivering a nerveless Super Over to win USA the game against Pakistan. One match later, he was sending India's famed openers - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - back to the pavilion. Post-game, Netravalkar explained that the game against India was an emotional one for him. Still speaking fluent Hindi, Netravalkar engaged in a heart-warming chat with former India cricketers Navjot Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Singh after the match.

"You're all-in-one my friend! You're an engineer, you're Suryakumar Yadav's friend, and now you're taking wickets against India! Love you," chuckled Sidhu in high praise of the 32-year-old Netravalkar.

"I was excited for this platform. I played the 2010 U19 World Cup for India too, and it was an emotional moment for me," said Netravalkar.

"I was able to execute for my team and pick up two huge wickets (Virat and Rohit), and the pitch (at New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium) helped too," he said.

Harbhajan Singh also joined Sidhu in praising Netravalkar.

"I wanted to thank him for that Super Over against Pakistan. And the courage he showed while bowling today (against India) won my heart," Harbhajan said.

Netravalkar has picked up four wickets in USA's three 2024 T20 World Cup games so far, at an economy of just 5.20. His efforts has helped USA towards an unlikely qualification to the Super 8 in their maiden T20 World Cup outing.

USA are currently on four points, and will take on Ireland on June 14. Victory over Ireland will send USA through to the Super 8 from Group A, confirming Pakistan's elimination in the process.

Team India is already through to the Super 8, having won all three of their games played so far.