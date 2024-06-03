Despite being focused on leading his team in the IPL, the thought of the impending World Cup selections was at the back of his mind and he has come "most prepared", said Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson. The Rajasthan Royals skipper had another successful IPL season where he scored 531 runs including five half-centuries and he finally got his due when he was selected in the 15-member India squad for the T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies.

India play their opening match against Ireland on Wednesday.

"This is the most prepared or experienced Sanju Samson has come into this World Cup, actually," said Samson in video posted by the BCCI on Monday.

"Ten years of lots and lots of failures, few successes here and there. Life in cricket has taught me everything I needed to know before we come to this crucial tournament."

A highly underrated wicketkeeper-batter, Samson despite his prolific run with the bat in the IPL, has played just 16 ODIs and 25 T20Is.

"The IPL covered all my mind space, I think. There was a lot to do, there was a lot to think being the captain of the side. I think my mind was always occupied, but somewhere at the back of the mind it was there, the World Cup selections are also around." The 29-year-old added that getting the call-up to represent the country in the World Cup was like a dream come true.

"It was a huge thing, actually. It was like one of the best things which could have happened to my career and those thoughts keep on playing." The Kerala cricketer said that despite having a remarkable season, where his side led the IPL table for most part, he knew securing a place in the India side was not a surety.

"I knew I've had a reasonable good season in the IPL where I do have my chances to get in. But, at the same time, I knew how tough it is. It can be either both sides because it depends on what the team wants, the exact combination our team management or the selectors are looking for," said Samson.

"So the moment I got convinced that 'Sanju you are ready', I think the life and cricket gave it back to me. So, that's how I like to look at it. So, it was a great moment."

Samson said failures and successes in his career have taught him to always look at things in positive light.

"I always look at things in a more positive manner, even if it's a failure or a setback that's when you actually learn about it. When you are young and you are having lots and lots of success, you actually skip a few lessons actually.

"I think I've been blessed to get some insane talent with my batting skills, that come very naturally to me, I don't do anything specific but I don't know how actually it comes. It just actually comes." The cricketer said the moment he landed in New York, the IPL was completely off his mind and he was living in the moment.

"Right from the moment I landed here, IPL has been like completely off and it's been a completely different stage and I'm telling myself 'Sanju you are somewhere (else). I think lots and lots of people dream about and then its like 'Ok boss, what else I need to do.

"I didn't have to motivate myself; it was like automatically, things were supposed to happen and it was happening and and when you get into that atmosphere when you meet Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, you look at them and then you get inspired.

"Then you get motivated and then there is no looking back. You are only looking in front. How can a Sanju Samson help the team win more games," he added.