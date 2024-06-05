One of the most respected voices in cricket, Ian Bishop, has pushed his vote for Yashasvi Jaiswal to open the batting for India in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Following speculation that Jaiswal might miss out on a spot in the playing XI in favour of the experienced duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Bishop batted for the Rajasthan Royals opener. The 22-year-old did not feature in India's warm-up match against Bangladesh, with Sanju Samson opening instead in Virat Kohli's absence.

"There has been a little bit of concern with his (Jaiswal's) form in the IPL. But if you think his form is good enough to be in the team, then I want Jaiswal at the top, particularly because he is left-handed," said Bishop.

Jaiswal scored 435 runs in IPL 2024, almost 200 runs fewer than he did the previous year.

"If Jaiswal is in that XI, he brings quality when he is form, and also the left-handedness. So you're asking different questions of the bowling opposition," opined Bishop.

Bishop's take also differs from that of Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar, who has slotted Jaiswal at no. 3 in his playing XI. Bishop, however, did maintain that he would like to see Virat Kohli open the batting.

"I like Virat Kohli at the top, I have said that for the last couple of years, not just for this tournament," said Bishop.

Bishop stressed on diversity in the batting order, selecting Rishabh Pant ahead of Sanju Samson as the wicket-keeper batsman, because of the former's left-handedness.

Samson enjoyed the best IPL of his career in 2024, surpassing the 500-run mark for the first time in a season, as well as leading Rajasthan Royals to a third-place finish. However, after his horrific road accident, Pant came back as if he had never left, scoring 446 runs for the Delhi Capitals, and at a strike rate higher than Samson's.

India begin their hunt for a second T20 World Cup title against Ireland in New York on June 5.