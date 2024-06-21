India will face Bangladesh in the Super Eights Match 7 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on June 22 at 08:00 PM IST.

IND vs BAN (India vs Bangladesh), Super Eight - Match 7 - Match Information

Match: India vs Bangladesh, Super Eight - Match 7

Date: June 22, 2024

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

IND vs BAN, Super Eight - Match 7 Preview

In the last match played by India, they beat Afghanistan by 47 runs. The top fantasy player for India was Jasprit Bumrah who scored 101 fantasy points.

In Bangladesh's last match in this tournament, they lost to Australia by 28 runs (DLS method). The top fantasy player for Bangladesh was Rishad Hossain who scored 72 fantasy points.

IND vs BAN, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is balanced. The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 78 runs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the side chasing.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius with 74% humidity. Winds at a speed of 6.85 m/s are expected. There is light rain expected which may affect playing conditions.

IND vs BAN, Head-to-Head

In the 13 matches played between these two teams, Bangladesh do not have a good record against India. Based on our analysis and trends, we predict the trend to continue. Bangladesh's bowlers have earned the most fantasy points for their team, while the batters have earned the most fantasy points for India.

Both teams last played against each other in the 1st Semi-Final of the Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023, where Tilak Varma scored the highest fantasy points for India with 134 points while Parvez Hossain Emon topped the fantasy points leaderboard for Bangladesh with 31 points.

IND vs BAN, Fantasy Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Arshdeep Singh (IND)

Arshdeep Singh is a fast bowler with an average of 61 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of eight and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. The left-arm pacer has taken 12 wickets in the recent five T20 matches.

Hardik Pandya (IND)

Hardik Pandya is a batting all-rounder with an average of 61 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.3 and is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. The right-handed batter has scored 39 runs in the recent four matches. Hardik is also a handy bowler, bowling right-arm medium-fast, he has taken seven wickets in the recent four matches.

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)

Mustafizur Rahman is a good-to-have player for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. he has an average of 58 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.3. Mustafizur is a left-arm fast-medium bowler and in the recent five matches, he has taken seven wickets.

Axar Patel (IND)

Axar Patel is a bowling all-rounder with an average of 56 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.9 and is a safe bet for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. The left-handed batter has scored 32 runs in the recent five matches. He can also give you some bowling fantasy points, bowling slow left-arm orthodox and in recent matches, he has taken five wickets.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib (BAN)

Tanzim Hasan Sakib is a fast bowler with an average of 46 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.1 and can be a high-risk, high-returns pick for your Dream11 Team. The right-arm pacer has taken nine wickets in the recent five matches.

Virat Kohli (IND)

Virat Kohli can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 45 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.5. The top-order batter has scored 29 runs in the last five matches.

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)

Shakib Al Hasan is an all-rounder with an average of 40 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.1 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. The left-handed batter has scored 100 runs in the recent five matches. He also bowls decently, bowling slow left-arm orthodox and in recent matches, he has taken two wickets.

Rohit Sharma (IND)

Rohit Sharma can be a high-risk, high-returns pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 32 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.1. The top-order batter has scored 99 runs in the recent five matches.

Tanzid Hasan (BAN)

Tanzid Hasan is a batter with an average of 31 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.7 and can be a high-risk, high-returns pick for your Dream11 Team. The top-order batter has scored 47 runs averaging 9.4 per match in the recently played five matches.

IND vs BAN, Squads

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill (travelling reserve), Rinku Singh (travelling reserve), Khaleel Ahmed (travelling reserve) and Avesh Khan (travelling reserve).

Bangladesh (BAN): Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Afif Hossain(travelling reserve) and Hasan Mahmud (travelling reserve).

IND vs BAN, Possible Playing XI

Bangladesh (BAN) Possible Playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wicketkeeper), Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Rishad Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman

India (IND) Possible Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.

IND vs BAN, Fantasy Team

Wicket-Keeper: Rishabh Pant and Litton Das

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Towhid Hridoy and Rohit Sharma

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Shakib Al Hasan, Axar Patel and Mahmudullah

Bowlers: Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Jasprit Bumrah

Captain: Rishabh Pant

Vice-Captain: Tanzim Hasan Sakib