T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: The opening ceremony for the T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to take place on June 2, ahead of Match no.2 between West Indies and Papua New Guinea in Guyana. Talking about the line-up, several DJs and singers from the Caribbean are set to perform at the ceremony. The list includes top names like David Rudder, Ravi B, Erphaan Alves, DJ Ana and Ultra. The T20 World Cup already kick-started with co-hosts USA defeating Canada in the opening match by seven wickets.

When will the T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony be held?

The T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony will be held on Sunday, June 2.

Where will the T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony be held?

The T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony will be played at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

What time will the T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony start?

The T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony will start at 6:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast theT20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony?

The T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony?

The T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)