Afghanistan (AFG) will face off against Uganda (UGA) in Match 5 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. This exciting fixture is scheduled to take place at the Guyana National Stadium on June 4, with the match starting at 06:00 AM IST.

Team Form and Performance

This will be Uganda's first game of the tournament. They will enter this match with a strong track record, having won four out of their last five games.

Afghanistan will also be playing their first game of the tournament. With three wins and two losses in their last five games, they will be looking to leverage their experience and skill to secure a victory.

Head-to-Head Statistics

Afghanistan and Uganda will be playing each other for the very first time in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024.

Players to Watch Out For

Uganda:

1. Alpesh Ramjani

The all-rounder Alpesh Ramjani is a left-handed batter and a handy slow left- arm orthodox bowler. In the last five matches, Ramjani has scored 29 runs with the bat and picked up eight wickets with the ball.

2. Henry Ssenyondo

Henry Ssenyondo specialises in slow left-arm orthodox bowling. Over the last five matches, he has taken four wickets.

3. Bilal Hassan

Bilal Hassan is known for his right-arm medium-fast bowling. In his recent five matches, Hassan has been effective, claiming six wickets.

Afghanistan

1. Ibrahim Zadran

Ibrahim Zadran is a top-order, right-handed batter. Over the past five matches, he has been in impressive form, scoring a total of 146 runs.

2. Azmatullah Omarzai

Azmatullah Omarzai is another top-order, right-handed batter who has scored 62 runs in his last five matches. In addition to his batting skills, Omarzai is a right-arm medium-fast bowler and has taken two wickets in recent matches, showcasing his all-round capabilities.

3. Naveen-ul-Haq

Naveen-ul-Haq is a right-arm medium-fast bowler. In his last five matches, he has taken six wickets.

Match Insights

As both teams take to the field at the Guyana National Stadium, fans can expect a thrilling encounter filled with competitive spirit and high-caliber cricket. This match will set the tone for their respective journeys in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024.