Match 11 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, will see the USA facing off against Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas. This highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place on June 6 at 09:00 PM IST.

Match Preview:

The USA has already played one match in the tournament and will be keen to solidify their position at the top of the points table. Meanwhile, Pakistan will be entering their first game of the tournament. Pakistan's recent form has been mixed, with two wins and three losses in their last five games. They will be looking to kick off their campaign on a positive note and gain momentum.

Players to Watch Out For:

USA

1. Aaron Jones:

For the USA, Aaron Jones is a top-order right-handed batter who has scored 137 runs in his recent five matches. Jones' ability to play both anchor and aggressive roles makes him an essential part of the USA's batting unit.

2. Steven Taylor:

A significant player for the USA, Steven Taylor is a left-handed batter who has scored 152 runs in his last five matches. Additionally, Taylor can contribute with the ball, bowling off-breaks and has taken four wickets recently. His all-round capabilities add depth to the USA squad.

3. Harmeet Singh:

Harmeet Singh is a slow left-arm orthodox bowler for the USA. Although he has taken five wickets in as many matches, Harmeet's ability to contain runs and provide crucial middle-over spells is valuable. He also contributes with the bat, having scored 81 runs in recent matches.

Pakistan

1. Shaheen Afridi:

Shaheen Afridi is a key bowler for Pakistan, known for his left-arm fast deliveries. In his last five matches, Afridi has taken an impressive 10 wickets. His ability to swing the ball and deliver crucial breakthroughs makes him a vital player for Pakistan's bowling attack.

2. Babar Azam:

Babar Azam, Pakistan's top-order right-handed batter, is a key player to watch. In his recent five matches, Azam has amassed 200 runs, showcasing his consistency and skill. His ability to anchor the innings and play aggressive cricket when needed makes him a cornerstone of Pakistan's batting lineup.

3. Mohammad Rizwan:

Another crucial player for Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan is a top-order right-handed batter and wicketkeeper. Rizwan has scored 155 runs in his last five matches, demonstrating his form and reliability. His dual role as a batter and wicketkeeper adds significant value to the team.

Conclusion:

The match between the USA and Pakistan promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams boasting a mix of experienced and in-form players. Pakistan, with its strong batting lineup and potent bowling attack, will be looking to start their tournament journey with a win. However, the USA's recent form and key performers could make this match a closely contested affair. Fans can look forward to an exciting battle under the lights at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium.

