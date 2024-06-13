India continued with their winning momentum in the ongoing T20 World Cup as they defeated co-hosts USA by 7 wickets in their previous Group A match. Opting to bowl first, Rohit Sharma and co restricted USA to 110/8 after pacer Arshdeep Singh registered a magnificent four-wicket haul. Later, India lost three early wickets in the chase but the unbeaten partnership Suryakumar Yadav (50*) and Shivam Dube (31*) took them across the line. It was a good day with the bat for both Surya and Dube as the duo regained form after a string of low scores.

However, there was a moment in the match where USA had a chance to dismiss Surya for 23 but the World Cup debutants failed to capitalize on the opportunity.

In the 13th over of India's chase, Surya played a shot towards the square leg boundary off Shadley van Schalkwyk. Saurabh Netravalkar, who was placed at the short third region, ran to take the catch but failed to grab it.

Seeing her husband surviving a close call, Surya's wife Devisha Shetty took a sigh of relief and gave a hearty laugh.

This was India's third victory in the ongoing T20 World Cup as earlier, they also defeated Ireland and Pakistan.

"Credit to us for the way we held our nerve and got that partnership. Credit to Surya and Dube for showing the maturity and taking us through. (On the Indian American cricketers) Lot of these guys have played cricket together, very happy to see their progress. Saw them last year in MLC as well, they are all hard-working guys," said India skipper Rohit Sharma after the win.

"We knew bowlers had to take the lead, run scoring was difficult. All the bowlers did the job, particularly Arshdeep. (On Dube bowling) You want options and we should be able to use them as and when we can. Today, the pitch favoured the seamers so wanted to use him," he added.

Team India will now be squaring off against Canada for their final group stage match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday in Florida.