The India vs Australia showdown in T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s was deemed by many as a platform where Rohit Sharma's men could avenge their ODI World Cup 2023 final defeat. India didn't just secure a win in the contest on Monday to book their spot in the semi-finals but also left Australia on the brink of elimination from the tournament. As fans and former cricketers took to social media to share their reactions, Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar shared an epic 'depression' theory that India turned into an 'obsession'.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Akhtar highlighted how India converted the depression of losing the ODI World Cup 2023 final against Australia into beating the team in the T20 World Cup 2024.

"The depression that India had after losing the last World Cup final, the one they deserved to win...that depression has now turned into obsession that we have to beat Australia here," he said in the video, calling it 'the perfect revenge'.

India's perfect revenge on a big stage pic.twitter.com/bcuK19Bbzz — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 24, 2024

Akhtar also lauded Rohit Sharma's heroics in the match, particularly for the way he ripped into Australia pacer Mitchell Starc.

"Then Rohit Sharma did what he should have done, played with such intent. Rohit ne kya fainti lagayi hai Mitchell Starc ki (Rohit completely annihilated Starc). My heart wanted Rohit Sharma to score 150 today," Akhtar further said in the video.

Australia's loss against India, and earlier Afghanistan, proved to be the final nails in the coffin for their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. As Afghanistan went on to beat Bangladesh in their final Super 8 match of the tournament, the Aussies were knocked out.

Australia were deemed one of the favourites to clinch the title in USA and West Indies but two defeats in the Super 8s led to their elimination from the contest. The loss against Afghanistan was particularly unexpected.

The Indian team is now set to take on England in the semi-finals while Afghanistan will square off against South Africa.